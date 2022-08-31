Lucknow airport security set to be tightened, approach roads to be completed soon
The security at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) and the surrounding areas is set to be tightened
The security at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) and the surrounding areas is set to be tightened. Besides, work on the under-construction approach roads to the airport will be completed soon so that better transportation facilities can be made available to and from the airport.
These decisions were taken at a high-level meeting held at Command Centre Lok Bhawan chaired by additional chief secretary (ACS), home and airport committee chairman, Avanish Kumar Awasthi, on Tuesday.
The ACS directed the airport authorities to ensure that construction of connecting roads be completed earliest and in the meantime, alternative arrangements should be made so that traffic is not affected. He also directed the airport authorities to make adequate lighting arrangements on the road connecting the airport to Kanpur Road.
The progress made in the construction of the third terminal at the airport was also reviewed and instructions were given to complete this work at the earliest. After assessing the requirement of additional land for the airport runway and budget etc. was also discussed. Officials said that a proposal has been prepared and it will be submitted to the government soon.
The number of domestic and international flights arriving at the airport and increasing air connectivity with Prayagraj, Jaipur, Dehradun and Bhopal etc was also reviewed. Along with this, bringing back the number of flights to pre-Covid-19 era was also discussed. The number of passengers arriving at the airport in the last six months and the steps to increase footfall at the airport were also discussed.
District magistrate, Suryapal Gangwar, special secretary, home, Rakesh Kumar Malpani, and representatives of the airport committee, senior officers of CISF, SIT, Intelligence, security wing of the police, were present during the meeting.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
