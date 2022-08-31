Lucknow airport security set to be tightened, approach roads to be completed soon

The security at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) and the surrounding areas is set to be tightened. Besides, work on the under-construction approach roads to the airport will be completed soon so that better transportation facilities can be made available to and from the airport.

These decisions were taken at a high-level meeting held at Command Centre Lok Bhawan chaired by additional chief secretary (ACS), home and airport committee chairman, Avanish Kumar Awasthi, on Tuesday.

The ACS directed the airport authorities to ensure that construction of connecting roads be completed earliest and in the meantime, alternative arrangements should be made so that traffic is not affected. He also directed the airport authorities to make adequate lighting arrangements on the road connecting the airport to Kanpur Road.

The progress made in the construction of the third terminal at the airport was also reviewed and instructions were given to complete this work at the earliest. After assessing the requirement of additional land for the airport runway and budget etc. was also discussed. Officials said that a proposal has been prepared and it will be submitted to the government soon.

The number of domestic and international flights arriving at the airport and increasing air connectivity with Prayagraj, Jaipur, Dehradun and Bhopal etc was also reviewed. Along with this, bringing back the number of flights to pre-Covid-19 era was also discussed. The number of passengers arriving at the airport in the last six months and the steps to increase footfall at the airport were also discussed.

District magistrate, Suryapal Gangwar, special secretary, home, Rakesh Kumar Malpani, and representatives of the airport committee, senior officers of CISF, SIT, Intelligence, security wing of the police, were present during the meeting.