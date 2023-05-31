LDA seals illegal construction of Atiq Ahmed’s aide

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed an illegal banquet hall constructed by builder Mohammed Muslim, who was once a close associate of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. The hall came up on a 300 sq m plot at Ratan Khand in Sharda Nagar, said officials. Mohammed Muslim built the hall in association with Madhuri Pandey, owner of the plot. It was on builder-land owner agreement basis, said Devansh Trivedi, zonal officer, zone-2, of LDA. (File photo of LDA)

Mohammed Muslim built the hall in association with Madhuri Pandey, owner of the plot. It was on builder-land owner agreement basis, said Devansh Trivedi, zonal officer, zone-2, of LDA.

“We received several complaints related to illegal constructions. All such constructions, which include illegal plotting and colonies, have been identified. They will be sealed,” added Trivedi.

Meanwhile, the LDA sealed an under-construction complex at LDA Colony, Kanpur road. The work was being carried out in violation of approved map. The development authority also sealed 16 under-construction row houses in Sharda Nagar, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON