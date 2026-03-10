Lucknow, The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday was informed that the Lucknow Development Authority would not undertake any construction work on land belonging to La Martiniere College for a proposed road or flyover project. Lucknow devp authority assures HC no construction on La Martiniere land; hearing posted for Mar 13

Justices Alok Mathur and Amitabh Kumar Rai of the Lucknow bench of the high court while hearing a petition filed by the college fixed March 13 for the next hearing.

During the hearing, the court was also informed that a meeting of the trustees of La Martiniere Charities was scheduled for Wednesday to deliberate on the issue.

In compliance with the court's earlier order, Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak G appeared before the bench on Tuesday. The court directed him to remain present again on the next date of hearing.

The petition filed by the college stated that it owns land at Kothi Martin Sahib in the Ganeshganj Station area, where the government has proposed to construct a road and flyover as part of the Green Corridor Project.

It alleged that construction was being planned on land owned by the institution without its consent and without any acquisition proceedings initiated by the LDA, the district administration or the state government.

Earlier, on February 27, the court had directed measurement of the disputed land. However, during a hearing earlier this week, the bench noted that the exercise had not been carried out and asked the district magistrate to personally appear and explain the delay.

According to the petition, attempts were being made to use the institution's land without following the prescribed legal procedure.

Established in 1845 under the will of French adventurer and philanthropist Claude Martin, La Martiniere College in Lucknow is among India's most prestigious educational institutions.

The school, run by the Lucknow Martiniere Charities, is known for its long legacy of academic excellence and has produced several distinguished alumni.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.