Lucknow district admn asks degree colleges to run only online classes

Owing to spike in corona cases in the city, the district administration on Monday asked all degree colleges affiliated to Lucknow University to run online classes only.

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash issued the order asking degree colleges to resume online classes without any further delay.

The decision assumes significance after a number of teachers at several degree colleges tested Covid positive last week. Thereafter, Lucknow University Associated College Teachers’ Association (LUACTA) chief Manoj Pandey urged the district administration to register FIR against those colleges who are not switching to online mode.

At Mahila College, three teachers tested positive. Principal Nisha Gupta said these teachers informed her about their Covid report.

LUACTA office-bearers said a few more teachers had tested positive. At IT College, a home science teacher tested positive, said principal Vinita Prakash who said that the institution had now switched to online classes.

At Nari Shiksha Niketan too, a teacher tested positive.

Pandey said, “The move will give some relief as students can now attend classes from home which is much safer place.”

Last week, the state government had authorised the district magistrates to decide on closure of higher education institutes in their district.

The order issued by additional chief secretary, higher education, Monika S Garg said the district magistrates will have to consider the situation of Covid-19 infection in their district before making any decision regarding closure.

Garg in a letter dated April 1 and addressed to all VCs had further asked to conduct classes in online mode. Meanwhile, such institutions where annual exams are scheduled have been allowed to conduct the exams while following all necessary Covid-19 protocols.

Lucknow University had on Thursday announced suspension of physical classes hours after government’s order. The varsity will conduct online classes till April 10.