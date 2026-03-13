Lucknow hospital messes off track, staff work overnight to keep meals intact

A shortage of LPG cylinders disrupted cooking operations in a few hospital messes, including KGMU, across the state capital on Thursday, forcing administrations to make emergency arrangements to ensure meals for patients and students. However, other major hospitals, including Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) and Balrampur Hospital, said they have adequate LPG stock to meet their requirements. People stand in a long queue to collect LPG cylinders in Lucknow on Thursday (Deepak Gupta /Hindustan Times)

At the mess of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), the shortage affected cooking on Thursday, creating difficulties in preparing meals for patients and medical students. According to KGMU sources, the situation was later managed after the administration arranged cylinders from different messes across the campus.

Officials and staff said the gas supply remained disrupted since Thursday morning, forcing several mess facilities to halt cooking activities. In some locations, stoves ran out of gas completely, leaving students without meals for several hours and raising concerns about food availability.

To address the situation, the KGMU administration collected the remaining LPG cylinders from various mess units and shifted them to a single location. Temporary cooking arrangements were then made, allowing staff to prepare food for students after considerable effort. KGMU has over 3,500 beds.

Students noted that the mess system is already under pressure due to the large number of students, and shortages further worsen the situation.

Officials at RMLIMS said their institute has adequate LPG stock. However, a one-pot meal system has been introduced for admitted patients, while food for students is currently being prepared on a furnace (bhatti). Meals are being served according to the dietitian’s recommendations, sources said.

The hospital has 1,100 beds at its main campus and 200 beds at its obstetrics and gynaecology wing.

While in Balrampur Hospital, mess services were intact. Dr Kavita Arya, director of Balrampur Hospital, said food distribution to patients continues as usual and the hospital has sufficient LPG cylinders. The hospital has around 700 beds.

Similarly, Dr Kajali Gupta, director of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, said meals are being served smoothly and the hospital has adequate LPG stock. She added that the supplier has assured continued cylinder supply. The hospital has about 300 beds.

The officiating director of Lok Bandhu Raj Narain Hospital, Rajeev Dixit, also said the hospital currently has enough LPG cylinders to prepare food for patients. The hospital has more than 300 beds.