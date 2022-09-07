Lucknow hotel fire: Two owners, GM sent to 14 days’ judicial custody
After initial probe, the hotel owners were found guilty of carrying out illegal commercial activity on a residential plot without an approval map, say LDA officials
LUCKNOW The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Tuesday remanded two owners of Levana Suites and the hotel’s general manager to 14 days’ judicial custody even as a high-level committee began a probe into the hotel fire tragedy that claimed four lives on Monday.
While the forensic team examined each and every part of the hotel to ascertain the reason behind the blaze, the police and fire services team investigated into the lapses and faulty fire safety arrangements on the premises. The LDA team evaluated the loopholes in the construction of the building and the functioning of the hotel from this location.
Cops had arrested the two owners Rohit Agarwal, Rahul Agarwal and general manager Sagar Srivastava on Monday, after initial probe into the hotel fire incident. Subsequently, the trio was presented before the court.
After hearing the plea of government advocate, the court sent all three to 14 days’ judicial custody. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) had lodged an FIR against them at the Hazratganj police station late on Monday night.
After initial probe, the hotel owners were found guilty of carrying out illegal commercial activity on a residential plot without an approval map, said LDA officials. The development authority was probing their role in commercial activity on the residential plot.
Meanwhile, the LDA revived notices served on 140 other city hotels since 2018 for carrying out illegal construction or any other anomaly. The authority constituted several teams that will inspect these hotels to verify if complaints/anomalies for which the notices were issued had been addressed. If the LDA teams find that the issues still exist, then such hotels will be sealed.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics