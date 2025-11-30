Lucknow: In ‘new home’, BLOs, supervisors toil to meet SIR deadline

Ajit Kumar Singh, an employee with Shia PG College, daily spends about 12 hours at the institution’s auditorium, which has become his ‘new home’ ahead of the December 4 deadline for completing the collection and digitisation of enumeration forms under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Voters completing SIR form at Clock Tower in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT)

The Shia PG College auditorium is the war room for digitisation of forms for the 172 Lucknow North Vidhan Sabha constituency.

The 48-year-old Singh,a supervisor, is among those tasked with digitising data collected by booth level officers (BLOs).

“This period happens to be the peak wedding season. The family received wedding invitations. But I could not reach most of the weddings on time as I was preoccupied with my work,” he said.

“It was tough to explain to my family the workload in the all-important assignments given by the Election Commission of India. It is a national duty and I take a lot of pride in doing this work,” said Singh while feeding data using his mobile phone.

On Saturday afternoon, the Shia PG College auditorium was packed with 50 workers engaged by ECI to digitise data. Tej Pal Singh, another supervisor, said, “It is our duty to motivate all the workers to put their best foot forward in digitising data,”

Similar war rooms were established at various constituencies in Lucknow. These include Vikas Bhawan for Lucknow East, ITI-Aliganj, Institute of Engineering and Technology in Jankipuram for Bakshi Ka Talab, an official said. BLOs and their assistants are digitising forms via mobile phones in these war rooms.

Barely a few kilometres away, the iconic Clock Tower is one of the booths for the Lucknow North assembly constituency. Hundreds of Muslim voters reached there to search their and family members’ names in the voter list. A large number of them were seen seeking help from visitors at the Clock Tower to fill SIR forms.

A young woman, Ankita, was one of those helping voters fill their SIR forms.

“It gives me a huge pleasure to help people. I felt like I did my bit in this exercise which is taking place in our state,” said Ankita.

Raj Kamal, a supervisor at the Clock Tower booth, said workers from different departments were striving as one unit in a bid to wrap up the ongoing SIR exercise on time.