Lucknow: KGMU student consumes sleeping pills, stable

The bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) student of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), who had consumed sleeping pills earlier on Tuesday, was stated to be stable by the doctors treating her.

“She consumed pills owing to some personal issues. The student is stable and out of danger now,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson for the medical university.

The 2017 batch student had consumed multiple pills and as a result her condition deteriorated. Her fellow students brought her from the hostel where she is putting up for studies. Her father is working in Noida and mother in Ambedkar Nagar.

“Her psychiatric evaluation has been done and parents have been informed. She may be sent home for a few days depending upon her condition and willingness to go home and relax,” said Dr Singh. Senior faculty and hostel warden met her in the trauma centre where she was under treatment till late evening.