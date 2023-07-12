LMC serves final termination notice on Ecogreen

After months of bickering, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has served the final termination of contract notice on Ecogreen, a private company hired for solid waste management in the state capital where lack of timely garbage collection has become a concern. Additional municipal chief added: “Ecogreen was supposed to make a waste-to-energy plant to generate electricity but they never fulfilled that clause. Instead, they damaged the processing plant that was given to them by the LMC (File)

Commenting on the development, additional municipal commissioner Dr Arvind Rao said: “Ecogreen has failed to do its job properly. That’s why 20 lakh tons of waste are yet to be processed at the Shivri plant. Even the NGT has imposed a fine of ₹100 crore on the city. Will Ecogreen pay this fine amount?”

Prior to the final notice of termination of contract, the corporation had served two notices to Ecogreen. As per a clause, the termination would take place after 60 days of the serving of the final notice, LMC officials aware of the issue said, adding this period was for the company to show that it had improved its work.

They claimed that the company had been using certain clauses in the agreement to delay the termination and was also planning to knock on the court’s door over the issue.

Meanwhile, Ecogreen, in a press statement issued on Tuesday, had expressed their intention to continue working the LMC, but blamed the corporation for not agreeing to a compromise this time. The note added Ecogreen had been ‘tolerating the harassment’ by the LMC in the hope of good days ahead.

The additional municipal chief added: “They [Ecogreen] were supposed to make a waste-to-energy plant to generate electricity but they never fulfilled that clause. Instead, they damaged the processing plant that was given to them by the LMC.”

The company had breached clauses in the contract a number of times and caused an irreparable damage to the environment of the city, claimed Rao.