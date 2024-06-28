Lucknow on cloud nine as evening rain cools Uttar Pradesh capital after 40.3°C temperature during day

Breaking a hot and humid spell, parts of the state capital received moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday evening, putting smiles on the faces of residents who greeted the showers with joy and enthusiasm. The rain in Lucknow began around 7pm. (Hindustan)

The showers came hours after the maximum temperature in Lucknow rose to 40.3 degrees Celsius (4.2 degrees above normal) during the day, according to the Lucknow met office bulletin. The humidity level rose to 81% and the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius.

The downpour started around 7 pm in Gomti Nagar. There was waterlogging in some pockets of the city.

The onset of monsoon in Lucknow is likely in the next 48 hours.

“Monsoon has become active in several parts of UP and will cover many other parts of UP by Saturday. And by Sunday there is a possibility that the monsoon will cover entire U.P. as conditions are favourable,” said Manish Ranalkar, director, Lucknow met office.

Southwest Monsoon further advanced into some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh and some more parts of east Uttar Pradesh, according to the IMD bulletin.

The forecast for Lucknow is generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain/thundershowers on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 36°C and 28°C respectively.

Several parts of Mathura, Moradabad and Noida witnessed waterlogging after heavy rainfall. Children went to school under plastic covers as the city (Noida) received rainfall, according to ANI tweets

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain occurred at many places in western Uttar Pradesh with heavy rain at some places. Light to moderate rain occurred at some places in eastern Uttar Pradesh. There were thundershowers at some places in the state.

The amount of rainfall recorded (3 cm or more) at various places was: Sasni (Hathras) 11 cm, Moradabad CWC, Hathras 8 cm, Nawabganj (Bareilly), Narora (Bulandshahr), Ghazipur CWC 7cm each, Kulpahar (Mahoba), Aligarh, Sahaswan (Badaun) 6 cm each, Tundla (Firozabad), Agra Obs, Khairnagar (Agra), Etawah (CWC), Agra (CWC), Jalesar (Etah) 5cm each, Atrauli (Aligarh), Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Bilari (Moradabad), Mainpuri, Bisalpur (Pilibhit), Karhal (Mainpuri), Moradabad Obs, Khekra (Bagpat), Kalpi Tehsil (Jalaun), Kalpi CWC (Jalaun), Tilhar (Shahjahanpur) 4 cm each, Kheri, Lakhimpur, Mohammadabad (Wai) (Wai) (Ghazipur), Mant (Mathura), Fatehabad (Agra), Sikandra Rao (Hathras), Kirawali (Agra), Etmatpur (Agra), Patiyali (Kasganj), Kuravali (Mainpuri), Vrindavan (Mathura), Milak (Rampur) and Bareilly 3 cm each.

No significant change in minimum temperature

There was no significant change in the night temperature in all the divisions during the last 24 hours. Night temperatures were below normal in Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Agra divisions (-1.6 °C to -3.0 °C). They were above normal in Prayagraj and Lucknow divisions (+1.6 °C to +3.0 °C), and normal in the rest of the divisions (-1.5 °C to +1.5 °C).

The highest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 30.2 °C in Lakhimpur Kheri and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 23.0 °C in Basti.