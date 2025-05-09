Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow police cancel leave of all personnel

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 09, 2025 09:03 PM IST

Though the order does not specify the exact reason, the move is believed to be in response to security concerns in the wake of the escalated border situation.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Lucknow police commissionerate has cancelled all kinds of leave of personnel with immediate effect, except in special circumstances. Though the order does not specify the exact reason, the move is believed to be in response to security concerns in the wake of the escalated border situation.

As per the order, any police officer currently on leave must report back to duty immediately. (For representation)
As per the order, any police officer currently on leave must report back to duty immediately. (For representation)

The directive, issued under the instructions of police commissioner Amrendra K Sengar, was formally released by joint commissioner of police (crime and headquarters) Amit Verma and circulated to all deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, inspectors, and relevant administrative staff for strict compliance.

As per the order, any police officer currently on leave must report back to duty immediately. Applications for leave under exceptional circumstances will be considered only after thorough review and approval by the respective deputy commissioner of police. Emphasising strict adherence to the order, authorities have instructed all relevant personnel to ensure its enforcement.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow police cancel leave of all personnel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On