Lucknow police cancel leave of all personnel

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Lucknow police commissionerate has cancelled all kinds of leave of personnel with immediate effect, except in special circumstances. Though the order does not specify the exact reason, the move is believed to be in response to security concerns in the wake of the escalated border situation. As per the order, any police officer currently on leave must report back to duty immediately. (For representation)

The directive, issued under the instructions of police commissioner Amrendra K Sengar, was formally released by joint commissioner of police (crime and headquarters) Amit Verma and circulated to all deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, inspectors, and relevant administrative staff for strict compliance.

As per the order, any police officer currently on leave must report back to duty immediately. Applications for leave under exceptional circumstances will be considered only after thorough review and approval by the respective deputy commissioner of police. Emphasising strict adherence to the order, authorities have instructed all relevant personnel to ensure its enforcement.