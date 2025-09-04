Lucknow, Prayagraj steer ahead as UP’s vintage car capitals

bkparashar@htlive.com West UP’s booming cities show zero registrations, while heritage-rich heartlands keep the legacy rolling. (PTI)

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh has just 404 officially registered vintage vehicles, but the wheels of history seem to turn only in select cities. Lucknow and Prayagraj together host nearly half of the state’s collection, leaving western powerhouses like Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut with none at all.

State transport department figures up to July 31, 2025, show Lucknow topping the chart with 86 vintage cars and bikes, followed by Prayagraj with 82. Varanasi, 35, and Kanpur, 31, come next, strengthening the old-world dominance. The passion is not just on paper; these cities even run vintage car clubs where aficionados swap stories of chrome, carburettors and classic curves.

Several districts show limited presence: Gorakhpur, 18; Bareilly, 18; Azamgarh, 9; Barabanki, 8; Moradabad, 8; and Ballia, 7. Districts such as Raebareli, Hardoi, Basti, Farrukhabad and Shahjahanpur have only two vintage vehicles each.

At the regional level too, the Kanpur and Lucknow zones alone account for 264 vintage vehicles, nearly two-thirds of the state’s tally. Varanasi zone adds another 89. Beyond these heritage hotspots, most districts have only one or two registered classics, barely enough to keep the tradition alive.

But the bigger surprise is the absence. As many as 24 districts report none at all. The gap is stark in western UP, home to industrial and urban giants like Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. Despite high incomes and flashy new cars, not a single vintage has been registered there.

In contrast, smaller eastern districts like Amethi, Gonda, Shrawasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kaushambi, Orrraiya, Banda, Badaun, Bijnore, Rampur, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Kushinagar, Mau, Agra, Mainpuri and Lalitpur proudly keep at least one classic on the road, proving that love for old wheels is tied more to heritage than to wealth.

Experts underline that districts such as Lucknow and Prayagraj, with strong colonial footprints alongside Nawabi and aristocratic legacies, have been natural custodians of vintage automobiles.

”The cities with royal families in India had deep love for vintage cars, which were symbols of wealth, influence and prestige. Later on, common people also started owning these prized vehicles as a hobby. Districts like Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi may have a greater presence of vintage vehicles for their royal legacy,” opined Anand Praksh Maheshwari, a vintage car enthusiast and former director-general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

He believes many hidden treasures are yet to surface. “A gentleman in Lucknow has around 50 vintage cars, but only 10 are officially registered,” he said. “Now, the UP transport department’s resumption of registration of vintage vehicles and its decision to bring SoPs for the same soon will certainly prompt more people to register their vintage vehicles.”

With 24 of 75 districts lacking any vintage registration, aficionados remain scattered but widespread, keeping the flame of automotive heritage alive.

For now, the road is clear: while NCR’s high-rises and expressways zoom into the future, it is the heritage heartlands of Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi that keep the state’s past on wheels alive and running. The demand is not limited to collectors. In Lucknow and nearby cities, vintage cars are now hired for weddings and baraats through online rentals. Enthusiasts suggest Uttar Pradesh can follow Rajasthan’s lead and organise palace-to-palace rallies or vintage exhibitions to boost tourism.

Until the Central Motor Vehicles (Fifteenth Amendment) Rules, 2021, there was no provision for registering vintage vehicles. However, under the July 15, 2021 rules, two and four-wheelers over 50 years old, without major modifications, are to be registered as vintage. The fee is ₹20,000 for fresh registration and ₹5,000 for renewal, with certificates valid for 10 years and renewable for five more.

In UP, the regional transport offices had suspended registrations due to procedural issues and the absence of SOPs. “Detailed SOPs are under consideration, but until then registrations will follow Central guidelines,” transport commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh said.