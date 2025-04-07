Lucknow sees five fire mishaps in a day; none injured

With summer knocking on the door, more fire mishaps are being reported in the city. Just on Sunday, authorities responded to at least five such accidents in the state capital. In a relief, no person was severely injured in any of them. The fire at a warehouse in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar on Sunday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

House on fire in Aishbagh

According to Chowk fire station, a house in Aishbagh’s Bazar Khala area caught fire due to a short circuit. “Two tenders were rushed to the building, whose third floor was on fire,” said Mangesh Kumar, the chief fire officer of Lucknow. “As the house was located on a narrow street, it was very difficult for the vehicles to reach the house,” according to an official note.

Electronics godown in Gomti Nagar

A major mishap was averted when an electronics warehouse in Vishwas Khand of Gomti Nagar caught fire in the wee hours of Sunday. The fire was put out after four hours of effort. “Three fire engines from the fire station in Gomti Nagar and a water bowser from Hazratganj were dispatched to the site,” said the Lucknow fire department in a statement. According to the CFO, the godown is owned by one Ankit Goyal. Most of the goods were saved by the firemen.

Plastic garbage near Nehru Enclave

A heap of plastic garbage on an empty plot near Nehru Enclave caught fire. Smoke from it was spotted even miles away, according to some locals, who accused the pollution control board and the civic agency of negligence.

“Plastic garbage was lying there unattended. It was on fire for days. Later, the fire took a monstrous shape,” said Anju Varshney, a local. “Two fire engines brought the fire under control in 20 minutes,” said the fire department.

Gas pipes catch fire

The fire from CNG gas distribution pipes kept in the open near Nehru Enclave in Vishwas Khand spread to nearby trees, according to a note by Lucknow Municipal Corporation . Prompt action by the fire brigade, aided by four fire tenders, helped contain the blaze before it could spread further. Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) also deployed water tankers and earthmovers to support the fire brigade.

The high-density medium-density polyethylene pipes were owned by Green Gas Limited. Intense heat exposure was said to have caused the fire.

In another incident, a fire broke out after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in Ganeshpur village of Mahigawa in Lucknow. While no one was hurt in the incident, ₹50,000 cash, a bike and household items were gutted before the fire could be put out.