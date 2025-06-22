Lucknow surgeon booked for giving a ‘local look’ to 2 Uzbek women

LUCKNOW: A Lucknow-based private plastic surgeon and his friend have been booked by the police for allegedly facilitating the illegal stay and cosmetic surgeries of two women from Uzbekistan in the state capital. The FIR invokes sections of the BNS, specifically 318(4) for cheating and 61 for criminal conspiracy, along with Section 5 of the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, and Sections 14(A) and 7(1) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, pertaining to the illegal stay of foreign nationals and violation of the relevant act. (Pic for representation)

According to Lucknow police officials, the surgeon, despite knowing about the women’s unauthorised entry into the country, conducted surgeries to alter their appearance to resemble local individuals and provided them with accommodation in the city through his friend.

Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Dr Vivek Gupta, who operates Minerva Clinic, and Trijinraj alias Arjun Rana at the Sushant Golf City police station on Friday. The charges include allegedly aiding the illegal stay of the Uzbekistan women and assisting them in undergoing plastic surgeries without verifying their identities or immigration status. Dr Gupta has two clinics located near Patrakarpuram, Gomti Nagar, and Ahimamau.

The FIR, filed by sub-inspector Mahesh Kumar Singh, invokes sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), specifically 318(4) for cheating and 61 for criminal conspiracy, along with Section 5 of the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, and Sections 14(A) and 7(1) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, pertaining to the illegal stay of foreign nationals and violation of the relevant act.

According to the complainant, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) conducted a raid on Flat No. 527 in New Hazratganj on June 20, 2025, based on confidential intelligence. The FIR states that the flat was allegedly rented out for commercial purposes without informing the local police, FRRO, or administrative authorities. During the raid, officials found two Uzbekistan nationals, identified as Holida and Nilofar, who had been residing there since June 18. The women allegedly failed to produce valid passports or visas and did not cooperate with the inquiry, as per the FIR.

During interrogation, the women claimed to have lost their travel documents approximately two years prior, after arriving in India, and had requested acquaintances, including Lola Kayumova and Trijinraj, to report the loss. However, they could not confirm if a formal complaint was ever filed. They further stated that Lola, who has been residing in India for an extended period, introduced them to Dr. Vivek Gupta for plastic surgery procedures. The FIR alleges that these surgeries were performed without verifying their identity or legal status.

The women also stated that Dr. Gupta and Rana were responsible for arranging their accommodation in New Hazratganj. Trijinraj reportedly resides in Flat No. 104 of Omaxe R1, while Dr. Gupta stays in Flat No. 1103 of the same building. Both women have been placed under surveillance by the FRRO as the investigation progresses. Authorities are now investigating a potential larger network involved in facilitating illegal immigration, identity manipulation and document forgery.