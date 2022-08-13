Lucknow traders make big plans for 75th I-Day
Traders of the city and the district administration are collaborating with each other to deck up 75 markets of the city on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
Rajendra Kumar Agarwal, president, Lucknow Vyapar Mandal said, “The Lucknow Vyapar Mandal is decorating 75 markets of the city besides organising cultural programmes, sapling plantations, distribution of sweets and managing the events in the marketplaces. From August 13, the Lucknow Vyapar Mandal will also honour 75 people working with the traders.
“On August 14, 75 top traders of every area besides 75 top women traders will be honoured for their contribution to the economic development of the city. This programme will be organised at the Maharaja Agrasen College in Aishbagh.”
On August 15 the traders will hold a flag-hoisting ceremony at La Touche Road, while Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Shobha Yatra will be taken out by traders from Hanuman Setu to Patel Statue in front of GPO on August 17.
Amarnath Mishra, general secretary, Lucknow Vyapar Mandal said, “We want to involve people from all sections of society in celebrations of the 75th anniversary of our Independence. When we decorate markets like Hazaratganj, Aminabad , Alambagh, Charbagh, Chowk, Aishbagh, Naka, Gomti Nagar, Patrakar puram, Indira Nagar, Bhootnath, Mahanagar etc, people will naturally get involved. This will inculcate a feeling of patriotism among residents who visit the market.
“City traders will put up more than 75,000 flags, decorate markets with tricolour lights. Not only that, traders would distribute food and sweets in orphanages, old age homes and hospitals.”
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
