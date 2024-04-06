Lucknow University opens PG admissions; deadline set for June 10

The University of Lucknow (LU) has initiated the online admission process for the academic session 2024-25 on Saturday. The admission process encompasses online application forms for various courses including Masters (PG), PG Management Programme, M.Ed., B.P.Ed, M.P.Ed, LLM, and LLB. University of Lucknow (Sourced)

The deadline for submitting online application forms is June 10. The application fee for postgraduate programmes (including LLM and LLB) is ₹1000 for general and OBC candidates, while SC, ST, and differently abled candidates will be charged ₹500. For PG Management Programmes (MBA and MTTM), M Ed, B P Ed, and M P Ed, the application fee is ₹1600 for general and OBC candidates, and ₹800 for SC, ST, and differently abled candidates.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The university will facilitate admissions for over 70 postgraduate and postgraduate professional courses. Additionally, seats in colleges participating in the centralised admission process will also be filled through the university’s online platform. The procedure for participating in the centralized admission process remains unchanged from the previous year.

Candidates intending to apply must first register for LU registration number (LURN); only then can they proceed to fill out the online admission form for Lucknow University. LURN registration is mandatory for admission to Lucknow University and its affiliated colleges.

Candidates can access all details and information regarding the admission process by visiting the PG program link on the admission page of the LU website (www.lkouniv.ac.in). Moreover, candidates can also complete the admission form via mobile by visiting the university website or downloading the Lucknow University App.

Before filling out the form, it’s imperative to carefully read the instructions and Admission Brochure provided on the admission page.

1. The scanned copy of the candidate’s photo should be within 50 kb.

2. The scanned copy of the signature should also be within 50 kb.

3. If availing any reservation, the scanned copy of the certificate should be within 50 kb.

4. Candidates are advised not to deposit the fee again within 72 hours after online payment.

5. In case of any queries or issues, candidates can contact the helpline number 0522-4150500 from 10 am to 6 pm.