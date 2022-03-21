Lucknow University’s student-centric programmes’ second phase execution begins
For the second phase implementation of student-centric programmes “TREE (Teaching, Reaching, Emboldening, Evolving)” and “OPD (Our Pupils’ Day)” of the Lucknow University (LU), all the departments of the university have been asked to send the latest updated list of “TREE” by March 28 and that of “OPD” by March 25 to the dean, students’ welfare (DSW) office and upload the same on the departmental webpage of the university’s website, said a press statement released by the university on Monday.
Vice chancellor of the Lucknow University prof Alok Kumar Rai and dean, students’ welfare, prof Poonam Tandon had started these programmes during Covid times in 2020. A student-centred mentor-mentee programme, the aim of the “TREE” is to guide the post graduate students through their knowledge and experiences, instilling confidence in them, their academic and mental development. Each teacher (mentor) will play an important role in the all-round development of the authorised students (mentees) by providing educational and social guidance under TREE programme.
Similarly, under OPD, department-wise faculty members give one hour every week specifically to increase the communication between teachers and students and to enhance the inherent abilities of the students and make them better citizens and professionals. Prof Poonam Tandon said these student-centric programmes will help the students of the university face all the challenges in their life with courage.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics