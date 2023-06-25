The Lucknow University (LU) has plans to revamp its historical planetarium to facilitate undergraduate studies in Astronomy. Lucknow University to revamp planetarium to promote astronomy education (File photo)

The renovated facility will enable students to observe constellations, learn about seasonal sky patterns and receive information about upcoming astronomical events through advanced projection systems, a LU official said.

To support this ambitious project, that will provide students an immersive experience, LU is submitting a proposal to various government agencies for grants.

Prof Poonam Tandon, dean academics at LU, said: “Reviving the planetarium is a remarkable initiative by LU to promote astronomy education. We are committed to providing students with exceptional learning opportunities that inspire curiosity and passion for the cosmos.”

Alka Misra, a faculty in LU’s Astronomy Department, said: “The planetarium will serve as a focal point for students to explore wonders of the universe. It will not only enhance their theoretical knowledge but also foster a deep appreciation for the celestial realm.”

The LU planetarium holds a significant place in Indian astronomical history.

In collaboration with Dr. Sampurnanand, the then education minister of Uttar Pradesh, professor AN Singh introduced Astronomy as a subject of study for the B.Sc. degree for the first time in India. Subsequently, in 1949, the construction of this pioneering planetarium, near the department of Mathematics and Astronomy was completed to enhance the teaching of Astronomy at LU.

The planetarium boasts of an impressive dome measuring 8 meters in diameter, with a seating capacity of 96 persons. The original planetarium projector machine, a SPITZ-Model A1, was procured in 1946. Notably, it was the first model worldwide capable of observing stars brighter than magnitude 4.3. Only 40 such models were manufactured, with one finding its home at LU. At the time of purchase, the cost of the planetarium projector machine was $500.

The advanced DomeX LED Dome, manufactured by Spitz, promises to be a significant upgrade that will offer enhanced learning experience to the students.

A LU Astronomy department alumnus, Nishant Singh, currently serves as a faculty member at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA). Two others, Dr. SP Ojha and Dr. Mohammad Hasan have distinguished themselves as scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Shishir Sankhyan has found success at the Tartu Observatory in Estonia, and Dr. Avinash Chaturvedi is conducting research in Germany.

