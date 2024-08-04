Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.69 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 4, 2024, is 31.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.69 °C and 32.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 5, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.37 °C and 34.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.69 °C and 32.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 4, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 5, 2024
|33.76 °C
|Light rain
|August 6, 2024
|34.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 7, 2024
|29.61 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 8, 2024
|33.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 9, 2024
|33.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 10, 2024
|25.61 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 11, 2024
|28.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.61 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|31.81 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.39 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|26.3 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.74 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|34.76 °C
|Light rain
