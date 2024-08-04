Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.69 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 5, 2024 33.76 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 34.48 °C Moderate rain August 7, 2024 29.61 °C Moderate rain August 8, 2024 33.07 °C Moderate rain August 9, 2024 33.37 °C Moderate rain August 10, 2024 25.61 °C Heavy intensity rain August 11, 2024 28.52 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.61 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.81 °C Light rain Chennai 33.39 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 26.3 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.74 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.9 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.76 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 4, 2024, is 31.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.69 °C and 32.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 5, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.37 °C and 34.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.With temperatures ranging between 26.69 °C and 32.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 4, 2024

