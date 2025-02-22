Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.14 °C, check weather forecast for February 22, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on February 22, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 22, 2025, is 26.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.14 °C and 28.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 23, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.13 °C and 29.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 170.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 23, 2025
|26.57
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|27.78
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|28.65
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|29.69
|Broken clouds
|February 27, 2025
|33.07
|Sky is clear
|February 28, 2025
|33.22
|Broken clouds
|March 1, 2025
|33.83
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.