 Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 20, 2024, is 38.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.99 °C and 38.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.75 °C and 40.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.99 °C and 38.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 168.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 21, 2024 37.68 °C Overcast clouds
July 22, 2024 34.37 °C Light rain
July 23, 2024 28.65 °C Light rain
July 24, 2024 34.93 °C Light rain
July 25, 2024 33.28 °C Moderate rain
July 26, 2024 33.23 °C Moderate rain
July 27, 2024 34.35 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.55 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.52 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.27 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 22.66 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.27 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 34.32 °C Light rain
Delhi 35.62 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on July 20, 2024
Lucknow weather update on July 20, 2024

Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On