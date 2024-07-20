Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 20, 2024, is 38.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.99 °C and 38.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.75 °C and 40.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.99 °C and 38.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 168.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.75 °C and 40.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.99 °C and 38.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 168.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 21, 2024
|37.68 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 22, 2024
|34.37 °C
|Light rain
|July 23, 2024
|28.65 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|34.93 °C
|Light rain
|July 25, 2024
|33.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 26, 2024
|33.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 27, 2024
|34.35 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 20, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.52 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.27 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.66 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.32 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|35.62 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy