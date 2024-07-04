Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 4, 2024, is 33.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 34.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.9 °C and 30.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.99 °C and 34.81 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 86.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 4, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 5, 2024
|29.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|27.38 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 7, 2024
|27.69 °C
|Light rain
|July 8, 2024
|30.9 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 9, 2024
|34.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 10, 2024
|35.29 °C
|Light rain
|July 11, 2024
|26.64 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.06 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.29 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|32.02 °C
|Light rain
