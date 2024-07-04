Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 5, 2024 29.79 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 27.38 °C Heavy intensity rain July 7, 2024 27.69 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 30.9 °C Heavy intensity rain July 9, 2024 34.24 °C Moderate rain July 10, 2024 35.29 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 26.64 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.11 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.96 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.06 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 29.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 34.66 °C Moderate rain Delhi 32.02 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 4, 2024, is 33.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 34.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.9 °C and 30.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.With temperatures ranging between 26.99 °C and 34.81 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 86.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 4, 2024

