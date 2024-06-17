Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 18, 2024 46.51 °C Overcast clouds June 19, 2024 45.5 °C Broken clouds June 20, 2024 45.56 °C Scattered clouds June 21, 2024 44.68 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 42.82 °C Overcast clouds June 23, 2024 39.8 °C Scattered clouds June 24, 2024 39.47 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.53 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.66 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 33.39 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.77 °C Light rain Delhi 42.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 17, 2024, is 42.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.99 °C and 47.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 39.24 °C and 48.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.With temperatures ranging between 32.99 °C and 47.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 85.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024

