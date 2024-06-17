Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 17, 2024, is 42.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.99 °C and 47.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 39.24 °C and 48.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.99 °C and 47.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 85.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 39.24 °C and 48.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.99 °C and 47.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 85.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 18, 2024
|46.51 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 19, 2024
|45.5 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 20, 2024
|45.56 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 21, 2024
|44.68 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|42.82 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 23, 2024
|39.8 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 24, 2024
|39.47 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.53 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.95 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|33.39 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.77 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|42.5 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy