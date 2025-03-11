Menu Explore
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 11, 2025 07:03 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on March 11, 2025 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 11, 2025, is 33.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.99 °C and 36.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.

Lucknow weather update on March 11, 2025
Lucknow weather update on March 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.73 °C and 38.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

With temperatures ranging between 15.99 °C and 36.48 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 254.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 12, 202533.45Sky is clear
March 13, 202536.46Sky is clear
March 14, 202537.66Broken clouds
March 15, 202537.68Few clouds
March 16, 202537.32Overcast clouds
March 17, 202535.25Light rain
March 18, 202534.98Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai31.33 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata30.87 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.82 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru29.03 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.3 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad37.22 °C Few clouds
Delhi31.42 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

