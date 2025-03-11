Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 11, 2025, is 33.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.99 °C and 36.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:12 PM. Lucknow weather update on March 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.73 °C and 38.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

With temperatures ranging between 15.99 °C and 36.48 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 254.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 12, 2025 33.45 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 36.46 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 37.66 Broken clouds March 15, 2025 37.68 Few clouds March 16, 2025 37.32 Overcast clouds March 17, 2025 35.25 Light rain March 18, 2025 34.98 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.82 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 29.03 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.3 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.22 °C Few clouds Delhi 31.42 °C Scattered clouds



