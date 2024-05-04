Lucknow youth speak out: LU student voters call for fair education, jobs, accountability

As election season heats up, HT hit the trail to visit campuses across Lucknow, tuning in to the issues that matter to young voters. This time, students weren’t holding back—they were vocal about their woes and made it clear they’ll vote for leaders who address their concerns. At Lucknow University, students spoke candidly with the HT team during a recent visit, expressing their desire for their voices to be heard and their issues to be addressed. Lucknow University students have voiced their concerns in the polls. (Mushtaq Ali/Hindustan Times)

Aman Tiwari, a third-year B.A. student, who hails from Unnao, cautioned everyone to stay away from fake news circulating on social media. He expressed serious concern about growing unemployment. Aman also said that employment opportunities are scarce despite successive governments’ promises, with few new job openings. Unnao Lok Sabha constituency will go to poll on May 13, during the fourth phase of elections.

Samar Gautam, a BSc student, said his main concern is the rising tuition fees, which increase every year. He noted that most LU students come from middle-class families, and high fees are a burden for them.

Harsh Vardhan, who hails from Sambhal, is a third-year BA student at LU. He recalled that the state government recently canceled two major examinations—the police constable recruitment and the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Preliminary Examination, 2023—due to question paper leaks. Thousands of job seekers had applied for these positions, but the exams were canceled, he added.

The election in Sambhal is slated for May 7, during the third phase of the general election.

“My main concern as a middle-class youth is the rising cost of essential commodities in the market. As a student, I expect quality higher education at an affordable price without causing financial stress to my family,” Harsh further said. He and many others are opposed to the privatisation of higher education.

Jasmine Fatima, a second-year MA student, stated that she urgently needs a government job to gain independence and support her family. “We, the educated students of LU, are raising awareness about the importance of voting,” she said.

Nikhil Kumar Raj, another second-year Master’s student, however questioned why the LU student union building is not open to students. “We have written letters to the concerned authorities and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting that the student union building remain open for students at least until evening on all working days,” he said.

He also expressed concern about the rising cost of education and growing unemployment, emphasising that these are issues youth want political leaders to address. Nikhil was unhappy with LU’s introduction of self-financing courses, arguing that these courses would be unaffordable for poorer students.

Akhil Singh, another student, insisted that there should be strict vigilance over question paper leaks, as they undermine students’ hard work. “We study hard, and when we hear about paper leaks, it’s disheartening because it makes our efforts feel wasted,” he said.

While Tanishq, one another student from LU, highlighted that they need quality education and employment opportunities, which are their fundamental demands. “We come from distant places, leaving our homes behind, all for the sake of getting a good education here,” he said.