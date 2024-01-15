Lucknow-Ayodhya chopper service set to start from January 19

In line with the preparations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, Lucknow-Ayodhya helicopter services will commence from Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan here on January 19. It will cater to the influx of devotees and dignitaries eager to have darshan of Lord Ram at his birthplace. The helicopter service would be available only after prior booking. The helicopter service would be available only after prior booking. (For Representation)

Principal secretary, tourism and culture, U.P., Mukesh Meshram said, “This move acknowledges the significance of the Ram Mandir and its widespread appeal, drawing followers from different parts of the country. There are six helicopters evenly distributed between Lucknow and Ayodhya. Three helicopters will be stationed in Ayodhya, while the remaining three with operate from Lucknow.”

“Furthermore, a comprehensive plan includes helicopter services connecting Ayodhya with Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, aiming to facilitate pilgrims and visitors from diverse regions. Extending helicopter services from various major cities demonstrates the inclusive approach taken by authorities to accommodate devotees from diverse geographical locations,” he added.

“The booking schedules and fare rates will be finalised on January 16, ensuring transparency and allowing interested individuals to plan their travel promptly. The anticipated duration of the helicopter journey from Lucknow to Ayodhya is around 30-40 minutes with 8 to 18 passengers providing a swift and convenient means of transportation for pilgrims interested in having darshan of Lord Ram,” Meshram said.

“The introduction of helicopter services not only emphasises the scale and importance of the upcoming Ram temple, but also reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth travel experience for pilgrims. Utilising air travel not only significantly reduces travel time but also adds an element of grandeur to the pilgrimage, showcasing a modern approach to facilitating large-scale religious gatherings,” he added.

“By enhancing transportation options and connectivity, the government aims not only to facilitate the smooth execution of the temple promotion programme but also to boost tourism in Ayodhya, creating a positive economic impact on the local community,” the principal secretary said.

As excitement builds around the consecration of the Ram Mandir, the introduction of helicopter services serves as a testament to the meticulous planning and infrastructure development undertaken to accommodate the surge of devotees and dignitaries converging on Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar, director, Ayodhya Airport, on Monday met general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Champat Rai and discussed the landing schedule of around 100 aircraft at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham on January 22.

“On January 22, when the PM’s aircraft arrives, around 4 bays would be occupied by his fleet and only four bays will be left. Only important VVIP aircraft can be accommodated here. Regular flights will continue on January 22 as well. Landing details of almost 100 aircraft have reached us. Those aircraft will disembark passengers here (in Ayodhya),” he said.

It would be a drop and move affair for them as they would go to nearby airports like Lucknow, Kushinagar, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj. Everything will be finalised within a couple of days,” Kumar added.