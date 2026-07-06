Lucknow: Newlywed found hanging after honemyoon plan changed; husband, 5 kin booked

A 24-year-old newlywed woman was found hanging at her rented flat in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar on Saturday, prompting police to book her husband and five members of his family for alleged dowry death after her brother accused them of dowry harassment and murder. Police said the husband claimed she died by suicide a day after the couple argued over changing their honeymoon journey to Kashmir from a flight to a train. Representational image (Sourced)

Amol Murkut, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (East), said the case was registered after the victim’s brother alleged dowry-related murder and all allegations are being investigated. “However, the husband had cited the argument over the change in honeymoon travel plans as the reason behind the alleged suicide.” the ADCP added

Police on Monday said the postmortem report confirmed the cause of death as hanging.

According to investigators, the couple, both natives of Bihar, had been living in a rented flat in Shivajipuram, Indira Nagar, since their marriage on February 26.

During questioning, the husband, a deputy manager at a private bank, told police that the couple had postponed their honeymoon because of his work commitments. He said they had initially booked flight tickets to Kashmir but cancelled them on July 3 and instead booked train tickets. According to his statement, his wife was upset over the change, which led to an argument. He claimed she died by suicide the following day.

The husband told investigators that he left for work on July 4 as usual. When repeated phone calls to his wife went unanswered, he asked the landlord to check on her. After finding the door locked from inside, they entered the flat and found her hanging. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The woman’s brother, however, alleged that she had been subjected to continuous harassment over dowry demands, including a car and cash, by her husband and his family. He claimed the family had been given substantial cash and household items at the time of the marriage, but the alleged harassment continued.

“Based on the complaint, Indira Nagar police registered a case against the husband, his parents, brother, sister-in-law and sister under charges including alleged dowry death. The husband has been taken into custody for questioning, while further investigation is underway,” the ADCP said.