Lucknow’s power infrastructure set for revamp

Managing director of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (MVVNL), Suryapal Gangwar said on Sunday that power infrastructure in Lucknow would be revamped and upgraded.

“Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh (UP) is gearing up to meet the rising demands of a fast-expanding city. The state capital set to witness huge changes due to the upcoming Defence Corridor project and expansion of city once the outer ring road project is completed,” Gangwar said.

“The power consumption in the state capital is increasing at the rate of 12% per annum and going by this rate the power demand will be more than tripled and hence we would need infrastructure that is good enough to tackle the fresh demand for next 25 years,” chief engineer, Cis Gomti, Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) Madhukar Varma said.

The officials said Lucknow would require around 60 more substations to meet the growing load on transformers. The capacity of existing substations will have to be enhanced too. “Land is being searched for new substations. In the first phase 15 new power substations have been planned in Gehru, Latouche road, JaitiKhera, Vibhutikhand, Visheshkhand, HAL, Dewa road, Indira Nagar sector 25, Hussadia, Deendayal Puram , Faizullaganj, Sarvodaya Nagar, Gwari, New GSI colony, Viram Khand, Kamta,” officials said.

“With Defence Corridor coming to Lucknow, the power supply infrastructure has to be prepared. Not only that, when the Green Corridor and outer ring road become operational in next few years, new housing colonies will come up and the power demand would increase. LESA is preparing itself for this challenge,” officials said.

“To get rid of open wires, aerial bunch conductors are to be put up at many places and introduction of prepaid meters for power consumers will end the problem of power theft,” officials said.

“Once the entire power infrastructure is revamped and upgraded, people would benefit as there would be no problem of low voltage and power cuts too would become a thing of the past,” they said.