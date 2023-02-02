LU’s gender sensitisation cell promotes equality on campus

The gender sensitization cell of the University of Lucknow conducted an event in the series named ‘Spaces’ at Chandrashekhar Azad lawns on the University campus on Wednesday.

‘Roohani’, an all-girls band of the University and prominent cultural activist and theatre artist Mahendra Pal were the centre of attraction.

Songs promoting gender equality and women empowerment like ‘baadal pe paav hain’, ‘dil hai chhota sa’, ‘Aashayen’, ‘o ri chirayiya’, were sung. The cell celebrated noted feminist writer Kamla Bhasin songs like Tod tod ke bandhan, iraade kar buland... Students recited poetry to promote gender equality. The event was attended by over 75 students.

It may be noted that this ‘GenSen cell’ was created in 2020 by vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai and since its inception, the cell has been working towards creating gender equality on the campus.

The programme ‘Spaces’ initiated discussions on gender-based violence, harassment, and gender equality among the students of the university in their own spaces like canteens, lawns, hostels. The performance was followed by a discussion among the gender sensitization cell team, the performers and the audience on personal experiences with gender-based violence.

The programme discussed how our society restricts women, treats the transgender community, patriarchy and its effect on boys and men, etc.

The convenor of the cell Prof Roli Misra from the department of economics and her team member Prashant answered the audience’s questions and encouraged everyone to speak out against any form of injustice they see around them.