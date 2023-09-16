LU’s revised UG ordinance providing multiple career choices

Lucknow University has revised its UG ordinance. In its revised ordinance, the university aims to provide students with greater choice that would cater to a wider range of interests as well as provide them with exposure to multiple career alternatives. Lucknow University campus. (File Photo)

For this purpose, a greater choice of co-curricular and vocational courses has been approved in the academic council meet held on September 12. These courses range from bonsai cultivation, gardening and landscaping, effective science communication, interview preparation, Indian geomorphology, Indian knowledge system, and many more.

The students will be able to opt for these courses in their initial four semesters, thereby providing them with more multidimensional interdisciplinary growth. For students in advanced semesters, greater freedom to opt for skill development for prospective careers in their selected major subject has been provided in this ordinance.

The students of semester 5 will be first provided with the option of selecting a principal major subject after studying two subjects as majors for the first 4 semesters. Thereafter, students will be given the option of pursuing an internship of 4-6 weeks or a term paper or minor project in semester 5 in the principal major subject that they opt for.

The option for internship is designed to provide students with real world experience in their principal major and would not only help in garnering interest but also provide students with an added advantage during job search. Students interested in pursuing careers in academic fields can opt for term paper or minor projects instead of internships.

These multiple options along with the reduction in credit to 160 credits will ensure that learning is not just restricted to classroom teaching but also will encourage students to work on honing their skills beyond the classroom with reduced stress.

“We are continuously striving to provide students with greater choice to fully cater to their career inclinations; academic freedom and versatility being the hallmark of NEP, 2020. We hope that the students will take full advantage of the options and the academic freedom provided to them and find their suitable niche,” says Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice chancellor, University of Lucknow.

“LU is the first university in the country to introduce a four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) with entry and exit options every year in consonance with the vision of National Education Policy 2020. While most higher education institutions are still working on introducing the FYUP, LU is revising and streamlining its curricular framework based on student and faculty feedback as well as UGC credit and curriculum framework released in December 2022,” said university spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.