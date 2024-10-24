Maati Kala Utsav in Lucknow: Get your clay goodies for Diwali at this mela!

One of the most sought-after humble fairs in Lucknow, the Maati Kala Mela is back on the premises of Khadi Bhawan in Dalibagh locality. Visitors can not just buy items made of clay and other materials but also get a peek into potters creating items live. The festival will be on till October 30. Live pottery making session at Maati Kala Mela at Khadi Bhawan, Daliganj, Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Babulal Prajapati of Laxmi Decorative Diya Creations from Mirzapur says, “Till three years back, I was an ordinary diya creator but after guidance from Mati Board and its chairman Gola Prajapatiji I am today exporting to the US, Canada and several other countries. We are wholesalers, and here too we provide our ware at special prices as we intend to spread awareness of our products and innovations.”

Babulal Prajapati showing his items to Maati Kala Board’s chairman Omprakash Gola Prajapati(Deep Saxena/HT)

His decorative diyas, innovative diya-batti, clay puja thals, tulsi-shaped diya and items are a big draw.

Board’s chairman Omprakash Gola Prajapati says, “Through such melas, these manufacturers get a chance to explore the market, meet retailers and many end up getting bulk orders from local sellers. It’s very encouraging to see them expanding their business. Today from a diya to tava, clay cookers, utensils and clay fridges they are making everything.”

Minister Rakesh Sachan at the mela

The stall of Prem Chand from Barabanki has beautiful ceramic pots, stands, storage boxes and decorative items. Khurja’s decorative items — mainly agarbatti and diya stands which also have a facility to place liquid essence — are also a big draw. The retail stalls near the entrance have all puja-related essentials that are doing good business.

Another highlight is the live pottery-making session where visitors are seen making reels and clicking photos and some also try their hand at the diya or utensil making.

Decoration artist Reena is speech impaired, but her work speaks volumes of her art. She has a range of curtain bands, hair clips, jewellery and gift boxes and other decorative items that are a must-buy.

“We bought Ganesh-Laxmi idols which are one-third of market price, diyas, decorative items and mud pots. For a change, I did not feel like bargaining a bit as everything is so reasonable,” says Kishor Tripathi, a customer.

The fair was inaugurated by minister Rakesh Sachan.

Catch it live:

What: Maati Kala Mela

Where: Khadi Bhawan, Dalibagh

When: On till October 30, 10am-10pm