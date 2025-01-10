Mafia will have to vacate illegally occupied land: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued a stern warning to the mafia operating in Prayagraj, saying hundreds of acres of land illegally occupied by land mafia would be reclaimed. “Sooner or later, the land will have to be vacated,” he said at an event here. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaking after unveiling a statue of former freedom fighter and social worker Kamala Bahuguna in Prayagraj on Jan 10. (HT photo)

On the occasion, Yogi unveiled a statue of former freedom fighter and social worker Kamala Bahuguna. Reflecting on the moment, he said, “It is a fortunate coincidence that I had the privilege of unveiling the statue of former CM the late Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna in Lucknow, and today I have the honour of unveiling the statue of freedom fighter and his wife the late Kamla Bahuguna in Prayagraj.”

The CM highlighted the profound significance of organising the Mahakumbh, emphasising that the same deep sentiment people felt for Ayodhya now resonates with the Mahakumbh.

He described Prayag as a sacred place where not only humans but also divine souls gather. “This is why efforts are being made on a war footing to fulfil the vision of a clean and divine Prayag,” he said.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, Uttar Pradesh deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with U.P. Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh were also present at the event. Former MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi conducted the proceedings.

CM inaugurates ‘Maa Ki Rasoi’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated ‘Maa Ki Rasoi’, a community kitchen operated by Nandi Sewa Sansthan at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, in Prayagraj on Friday. The initiative is aimed at providing meals to economically weaker sections of the society.

The CM praised the quality of food, hygiene standards and the services being offered. He also served meals to beneficiaries and inspected the kitchen facilities. At ‘Maa Ki Rasoi’, people can enjoy a full meal for just ₹9. The meal includes dal, four rotis, vegetables, rice, salad, and a dessert.

Kala Kumbh opens

The CM on Friday inaugurated the Kala Kumbh in Sector 7 of mela area. After opening the UP State Pavilion, he visited the Kala Kumbh, a unique camp created by the Uttar Pradesh culture department, where he examined the artworks showcased and engaged with 3D videos highlighting aspects of Kala Kumbh. At the exhibition hall, the CM admired the distinctive artworks, temple replicas and thematic exhibitions.

Praising the initiative, he described Kala Kumbh as an authentic documentation of the Kumbh’s developmental journey. The Kala Kumbh is a remarkable exhibition showcasing art, culture, and archaeology of Uttar Pradesh, along with records of historic Kumbh events.

UP state pavilion

The CM dedicated the newly inaugurated UP State Pavilion to devotees visiting the Mahakumbh. He said it pavilion will serve as a hub for visitors to explore and understand the cultural diversity of Uttar Pradesh.

The CM inaugurated the UP State Pavilion (Uttar Pradesh Darshan Mandapam) built in the Mahakumbh area on Friday. The state tourism department has set up the pavilion over five-acre area in Mahakumbh’s Sector 7. The pavilion features exhibitions on various tourism circuits across Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, stalls highlighting the “One District, One Product” initiative, the Uttar Pradesh rural tourism project and products from the silk department are also on display.

Buses for devotees flagged off

CM Yogi Adityanath flagged off 100 special shuttle and electric buses of UP roadways named ‘Atal Seva’ on the second day of his Prayagraj tour. These new buses have been added to the UPSRTC fleet to enhance transportation facilities for devotees attending Mahakumbh. U.P. ministers Daya Shankar Singh, Nand Gopal Nandi and Swatantra Dev Singh were present on the occasion.

Beauty of airport route captivates CM

While returning to Prayagraj airport after his two-day Prayagraj tour, the CM unexpectedly stepped out of his vehicle to walk along the road, captivated by its beauty on Friday. He observed and appreciated the thoughtfully planted greenery.