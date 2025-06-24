Mafia-free Ghazipur getting benefit of modern infra: Yogi

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised that Ghazipur is now a mafia-free district and modern infrastructure will give it a new identity while the process of connecting Purvanchal Expressway to Shaktinagar and Ganga Expressway to Purvanchal Expressway in Ghazipur via Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli will move forward. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with public representatives and BJP officials, in Ghazipur, UP, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Adityanath was reviewing law, order and development works in the district. His cabinet colleague, SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar, was also present in the meeting.

Highlighting the district’s significance, Adityanath noted that Ghazipur’s history predates the Ramayan period: “In the intervening period, this district had to go through an identity crisis, but today Purvanchal Expressway and Maharishi Vishwamitra Medical College have become its identities,” he said.

Adityanath announced that projects worth ₹1,100 crore have either been completed or are underway. He said under the Jal Jeevan Mission, rapid work is being carried out to ensure clean drinking water reaches every household. Instructions have also been issued to maintain quality while executing these works, he added.

Affirming that the development in the district will continue uninterruptedly, the chief minister mentioned that a detailed project report (DPR) has been sought for corridor construction connecting Chitnath Ghat and Collector Ghat to Ghazipur, and action will soon follow.

Responding to the demands of public representatives, Adityanath approved the proposal for the Andhau-Chaukiya bypass, stating that it will boost development and help resolve traffic issues, the UP government said in a statement.

The CM also inspected the under-construction nursing college at the medical college and reviewed development works.

Adityanath said the police recruitment process of UP has just been completed and 60,244 youths are recruited in the country’s largest police force. Of these, 1534 are from Ghazipur district. The CM congratulated the selected candidates and their families.

The chief minister issued a strong directive to police officials to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against land, mining and forest mafias, as well as other criminal elements. He instructed that a top-10 list of notorious criminals be prepared in each district and stringent action be taken against them. The superintendent and additional superintendent of police must closely monitor FIRs and the progress of investigations, he stated.

Adityanath directed officials to address public grievances with seriousness, sensitivity and based on merit. Appreciating the district’s efforts in resolving revenue disputes, he emphasised the importance of ensuring that no case remains pending and reiterated that no injustice should be done to the poor.

The CM emphasized effective prosecution, especially in cases related to Pocso Act, crimes against women, and other serious offenses, ensuring that criminals fear the law. He also ordered that accountability be fixed at police stations regarding animal smuggling, prompt action in cases of religious conversion, and stronger implementation of Mission Shakti.

Commending Ghazipur’s One District, One Product (ODOP) item, Jute Wall Hanging, he stressed the importance of promoting products made by women self-help groups and ensuring market access for them.

Highlighting education reforms, Adityanath informed that funds have been transferred via DBT for purchasing uniforms, bags and other essentials for school children. “Teachers must coordinate with parents to ensure timely purchases and work to bring the student dropout rate to zero,” he added.

Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, he set a target to make Ghazipur TB-free by December 2025, urging all public representatives, officials, teachers and staff to adopt at least one TB patient and provide them with ‘Poshan Potli’.