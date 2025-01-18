Mahakumbh: From Campa Ashram to freebies with refreshments, firms pull out all stops

As devotees start arriving at Mahakumbh Nagar, what greets them is not only the bandobast by the Mela and civic authorities, but also the billboards and hoardings put up by various brands. Billboards and hoardings have been put up by various brands at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

The idea is to capitalise on one of the largest gatherings in the world. With an estimated 40 crore visitors expected over the course of the 45-day event, companies across industries are pulling out all the stops to gain a foothold in the minds of consumers, especially at a time when discretionary spending is subdued.

Brands are estimated to spend around ₹3,600 crore on advertising and marketing around the Mahakumbh, with nearly a quarter of that sum allocated to outdoor advertising. The exposure provided by such a massive congregation is unmatched, making it an attractive proposition for companies, an official said.

From FMCG giants to banks and startups, a wide range of businesses are promoting their products and have launched new campaigns, new products and gauge consumer response in real-time.

For example, Dabur has partnered with local dhabas and eateries around Prayagraj to offer samples of its digestive products, including the popular Hajmola. The company is also setting up branded facilities, such as women’s changing rooms and baby care rooms at the ghats, promoting its personal care and baby care products.

Lauding the presence of big brands in Mahakumbh, commissioner Prayagraj division, Vijay Vishwas Pant said, “As long as there is sewa bhav in their work, the administration is happy. For instance, the Adani Group and ISKCON joined hands to serve meals to devotees. The Mahaprasad Seva will be offered for the entire duration of the Mahakumbh: till February 26.”

Held across 4,000 hectares, the 2025 Mahakumbh is poised to be even more lucrative for brands than past editions. Uttar Pradesh’s industrial development minister, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, has estimated that the event could generate over ₹2 lakh crore in revenue for Prayagraj.

Airtel has installed 287 new sites, optimised over 340 existing sites and has laid an additional 74 kilometers of fiber in the city to enhance mobile coverage. Within the Kumbh mela premises, the company has deployed 78 active cells on wheels (COW). These measures will ensure seamless connectivity not only within the mela premises but also cover highways, railway stations, airport, hotels and high footfall areas across the Prayagraj city.

Reliance Consumer Products, focusing heavily on its beverage portfolio, is heavily advertising its Campa brand. The company has set up a “Campa Ashram” as a resting zone for pilgrims, aiming to enhance its brand presence.

In addition, ITC is tapping into the local culture by offering regional foods, paired with products from its Bingo! snack brand.

Coca-Cola is adopting a similar strategy, pairing its diverse range of beverages with local delicacies to create immersive consumer experiences.

Meanwhile, major corporations such as Dettol, Pepsico, and Coca-Cola, along with smaller enterprises, are seizing the opportunity to distribute samples, offer refreshments, and promote their brands.

As the event progresses, the Mahakumbh has emerged not only as a spiritual gathering but also as a significant business platform, with brands and entrepreneurs aligning themselves with the needs and aspirations of millions of pilgrims and tourists.