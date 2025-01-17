Mahakumbh in US: Connecting GenNext to their culture

Even as millions of people visit the Mahakumbh from the corners of the country as also the globe, there are many, settled on foreign shores who could not come to the homeland. A group of non-resident Indians (NRIs) living in the United States have decided to celebrate Mahakumbh in Bothell city of Washington state on January 19, 2025. A planning meeting in progress (Sourced)

Around 3,000 NRIs will gather on January 19 in the state to celebrate the 2025 Mahakumbh at North Creek High School in Bothell. The event is being organised by a non-profit organisation, Utsav, in collaboration with the Washington Hindu Education and Seva Foundation (WHESF).

The Mahakumbh celebrations in Bothell will also include Mata Ki Chowki, a devotional gathering dedicated to Goddess Durga or her various forms, such as Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Kali. This evening programme will include the singing of bhajans (devotional songs), prayers, and offerings. By adapting traditional practices like the Mahakumbh to the modern context, the event aims to educate others about its cultural and spiritual significance while fostering inclusivity, representation, and cultural exchange.

Rohan Khanduja, who hails from Lucknow, and is working as a product leader at Amazon, says it’s a chance for him to showcase his culture, as also how the next generation can stay connected to their culture. “It’s also my way of giving back, of ensuring that future generations get to see the beauty of where we come from and understand the importance of community and joy in the little things,” says Khanduja.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Singh, engineering director at American Eagle Outfitter, hails from Prayagraj, and says he wanted his daughter and younger generation who were amazed to see the pictures of the crowd at Sangam, to understand about the world’s largest gathering in his hometown. “Seeing the image of the crowded city of Prayagraj, my daughter Aryahi, asked me, “Why are so many people going to our hometown?” A thought ran through my mind: Are we cutting off the next generation from their roots? Can we do something to help educate and spread awareness about the world’s largest religious gathering happening right in our city? This was the trigger to organise this event,” Siddharth said.

The Mahakumbh celebrations by the NRIs will have three Pooja slots at 4pm, 5pm and 6pm on January 19, 2025. Arrangements have also been made for distributing Maha Prasad to the guests coming for the event. Traditional dishes such as Halwa, Poori, Black Chana Ladoos, and dry fruits will be distributed to guests, followed by Prasad after which ‘Mata Ki Chowki’ will take place from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM.

These celebrations will include bhajans, kirtans and aarti.

In an attempt to enhance community engagement, the event will host 25 vendors, along with cultural dance and singing performances. The venue will be divided into sections for Pooja, vendor stalls, and dining.

This gathering is seen as an opportunity for second-generation Hindu Indians to learn about their heritage while fostering a sense of belonging within the diaspora.