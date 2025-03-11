Maha Kumbh Stampede: Judicial Commission records statement of Prayagraj officials

The Judicial Commission investigating the stampede at Mahakumbh Mela on January 28 during Mauni Amavasya’s second Amrit Snan arrived in Prayagraj on Monday. The team recorded statements from around 20 police officers at the Circuit House, questioning them individually about the sequence of events leading to the mishap. Vehicles of officials appearing before the commission parked in Circuit House premises on Monday afternoon. (Sourced)

The three-member commission, led by retired Justice Harsh Kumar of the Allahabad High Court, includes retired IAS officer DK Singh and retired IPS officer VK Gupta. According to senior district officials, the commission will stay in the city for two more days to examine various aspects of the incident.

During Monday’s proceedings, the commission sought detailed information about the crowd build-up, officials deployed at the site, the number of devotees present, designated exit routes, the arrival of emergency assistance, and security measures in place for the second bathing festival.

After interacting with administrative and police officers, the commission is expected to record statements from ambulance drivers and medical staff in the coming days.

Senior officials present at the Circuit House during the inquiry included divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, police commissioner Tarun Gauba, DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna, DM (Mahakumbh Nagar) Vijay Kiran Anand, and DM (Prayagraj) Ravindra Kumar Mandar, among others.

On the intervening night of January 28, a stampede occurred at the Sangam nose area as crowds swelled for the holy dip. Following the tragedy, chief minister Yogi Adityanath set up the probe panel to investigate the causes and lapses, if any, in crowd management.