Mahakumbh: Two U.P. ministers extend invite to Gujarat governor, CM

In run-up to the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government is ramping up its promotional efforts. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh ministers Arvind Kumar Sharma and Kapil Dev Agarwal arrived in Ahmedabad to begin the Gujarat leg of the promotional campaign. The banks of Sangam, where the Magh Mela-2023 was held, will also play host to Mahakumbh-2025. (HT file)

The ministers held high-level meetings with Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat and chief minister Bhupendra Patel. During their visit to the CM’s residence, the ministers discussed the preparations for the Mahakumbh, emphasising the Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts to make the event divine and grand under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

They presented the Gujarat CM with a special Kumbh Kalash filled with Gangajal, the Mahakumbh 2025 logo, an invitation letter, Kumbh literature, and jaggery (gur) from Uttar Pradesh. Later, the ministers visited Raj Bhavan to meet governor Acharya Devvrat, where they presented similar gifts and formally invited him to attend the Mahakumbh.

Both the governor and the chief minister assured the ministers of their participation in the event. The ministers emphasised that Mahakumbh is not only a spiritual event but will also showcase India’s rich cultural heritage on the global stage.

They also urged the people of Gujarat to join the grand event and experience India’s ancient traditions and values. On Monday, the ministers will embark on a roadshow in Ahmedabad to spread awareness about Mahakumbh 2025.

They will engage with representatives from various communities, organisations, and prominent figures, encouraging them to participate in the event.