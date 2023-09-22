Mahogany, 26, returns to Lko to hunt for her roots

Mahogany Emberkai, 26, has come all the way from the United States to Lucknow, looking for her roots. She was three-and-a-half years old when her adopted mother took her from Lilawati Bal Griha to the US, in 2000. Mahogany outside the Lilawati Bal Griha, in Lucknow, recently. (HT Photo)

“I arrived in Lucknow on September 8 looking for my roots. Visited Lilawati Bal Griha and Government Railway Police (GRP) but there was no record available. The UP Council for Child Welfare only said that GRP can assist me. I am staying here till October 9 hoping to get some clues so that I can reach out to relatives here,” she said.

Mahogany who works as a manager in a cafe in the US said, “All that I know about my early years is that I was found by the GRP at a railway station in Charbagh. From there, the child welfare team took me to Lilawati Bal Griha. It was here that my adopted mother, Carol Brand, took me to the US after completing all the legal procedures, when I was about three-and-a-half years old.”

On her arrival to the city, Mahogany reached Lilawati Bal Griha on September 12. “To my utter disappointment, they said that they had no past record. This came as a big blow as I was hoping to get some reference,” she said.

Undeterred, she hopes to continue her search to acquaint herself with her roots.