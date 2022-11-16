Mainpuri bypoll: Nitish extends support to Dimple

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has extended support to Dimple Yadav, the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat that will go to polls on December 5.

“To strengthen the unity of different opposition parties, our party’s supreme leader and chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar has extended support to Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav,” said a press statement from Janata Dal (United).

“Our party, the Janata Dal (United), appeals to the electorate of the Constituency in general and the party workers, in particular, to work for the victory of the Samajwadi Party candidate and the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” the note added.

The by-election to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, scheduled for December 5, was necessitated following the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.