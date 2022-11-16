Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mainpuri bypoll: Nitish extends support to Dimple

Mainpuri bypoll: Nitish extends support to Dimple

lucknow news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 09:38 PM IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has extended support to Dimple Yadav, the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat that will go to polls on December 5

File photo of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (ANI)
File photo of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has extended support to Dimple Yadav, the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat that will go to polls on December 5.

“To strengthen the unity of different opposition parties, our party’s supreme leader and chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar has extended support to Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav,” said a press statement from Janata Dal (United).

“Our party, the Janata Dal (United), appeals to the electorate of the Constituency in general and the party workers, in particular, to work for the victory of the Samajwadi Party candidate and the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” the note added.

The by-election to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, scheduled for December 5, was necessitated following the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out