News / Cities / Lucknow News / Man cuts birthday cake with sword, arrested

Man cuts birthday cake with sword, arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 14, 2023 08:22 AM IST

The police action came after a video on social media showed youngster Sanskar Patel cutting a cake with a sword during a celebration at his home in Abbas Nagar the previous night.

LUCKNOW: Lucknow police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old man for brandishing a sword and using it to cut his birthday cake in public. While the cake was kept on the bonnet of a car, he and his friends reportedly celebrated by bursting firecrackers. The incident took place under the Nagram police limits of the Lucknow commissionerate.

The police action came after a video on social media showed youngster Sanskar Patel cutting a cake with a sword during a celebration at his home in Abbas Nagar the previous night. When they approached him, the cops found him making a similar video, but this time in public, according to a police statement. The sword used for cake-cutting was about three feet long. The cops were also looking for the vehicle’s owner on the basis of its registration number.

