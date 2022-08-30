Man divorces wife for serving cold vegetables, FIR lodged
The woman alleges that after her marriage on May 23, 2021, the in-laws did not take her along with them as her family failed to give dowry
LUCKNOW A man pronounced triple talaq against his 19-year-old wife in a Pilibhit village on Monday, allegedly for not serving hot vegetables in dinner.
The woman lodged an FIR against her husband and three other members of her in-laws’ family under section 3/4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 as well as Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 498-A (for domestic violence), 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (for using criminal force on woman) and 504 (for insulting) with Puranpur police station, said police.
According to the police complaint, the woman, Umra, alleged that she was married to Mohd Salman of Rajaganj locality on May 23, 2021, as per Muslim customs. She alleged that the in-laws did not take her along with them as her family failed to give dowry demanded by the accused and his family.
Umra said she was taken to her in-laws’ place only when her mother arranged the dowry on August 8, 2021. “Despite giving dowry, the people from the groom’s side were not happy,” she added.
The complainant also alleged that she was often subjected to physical torture by her husband and the in-laws.
In the complaint, she mentioned that her husband assaulted her around 2pm on April 12, 2022 and gave her triple talaq, saying that she had served cold vegetables to him. Umra said all this happened in front of his family members and she was pushed her out of the house. The woman has been living at her mother’s house ever since then.
The woman said her family tried to sort out issues with Salman several times, but he and his kin remained aloof. “The matter was taken up in the family consultation centre for over four months and finally I got the FIR lodged after approaching SP (Pilibhit) Dinesh P,” stated Umra.
