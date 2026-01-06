Man gets brother killed over feud; hired shooters held after encounter

A man allegedly got his elder brother murdered with the help of two shooters over a family dispute in Bijnor district, police said on Monday. All three accused, including the shooters who were caught after a brief encounter, were arrested within hours of the crime, they added. (For representation)

According to police, Rahul Singh (26) from Haldhua Mafi village under the Syohara police station area was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants on Sunday. Rahul, who was on his tractor-trolley, was returning from a sugarcane purchase center when a bullet struck him in the chest, killing him on the spot.

Initially, police registered an FIR against unknown persons based on a complaint filed by Rahul’s father, Satpal. Later, the case was converted into a murder investigation.

During the preliminary probe, suspicion fell on Rahul’s younger brother Dushyant (25), who was later arrested. Police said Dushyant, who lived in Haridwar and operated two cars, had been nursing deep resentment against his elder brother due to repeated altercations and long-standing family discord.

Investigators revealed that Dushyant contacted Mohammad Amjad (23), a taxi driver known to him in Haridwar, and Amjad’s associate Vineet alias Butler (32). He allegedly paid the two for ₹2,000 paid as advance, and assured them a total payment of ₹4 lakh.

Later, Nagina police arrested Vineet from Kulchana village under Chandpur police station limits and Amjad from Gajraula Shiv under City Kotwali police station limits following an encounter. Both shooters sustained bullet injuries in their legs. Police recovered two country-made pistols and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Police said both shooters were living in Haridwar and worked as taxi drivers. During interrogation, they disclosed that after killing Rahul, they were planning to flee to Uttarakhand via Dhampur and Nagina. The duo had stayed at a hotel in Syohara on Saturday night.

Vineet alias Butler is booked in 13 criminal cases, including that of extortion. He had earlier been jailed in a case involving the rape and murder of a child from his own village.

Police further disclosed that in 2019, Dushyant and his associate Robin had stabbed and injured a woman from the same village, for which both were sent to jail.

Officials said the family owned around 30 bighas of land registered in the name of their father, Satpal, and is financially well-off. Police said further legal proceedings are underway and the accused will be produced before the court.