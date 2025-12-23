Man gets life term for raping mentally-challenged girl in UP’s Mathura

Additional session judge/additional special judge (Pocso Act), Mathura, Brijesh Kumar on Monday sentenced a man in his 20s to life imprisonment for raping a mentally-challenged girl last year. A penalty of ₹one lakh was also imposed on the convict Pawan Dhancha. Besides, nine-month jail and a penalty of ₹1,000 were given to him for voluntarily causing hurt to the girl. The crime was committed in June 2024. (For Representation)

The matter relates to a case registered under section 323 (voluntarily causing simple hurt), 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and section 3 and 4 of Pocso Act, 2012, at Kosi Kalan police station of Mathura on June 20, 2024 on complaint lodged by father of the 13-year-old survivor who is mentally challenged.

The case was registered against unidentified accused but on basis of statements made by the girl and other relevant evidence, Pawan Dhancha was arrested. A charge sheet of the case was filed in the court on August 20, 2024.

The court held the accused guilty on December 18 and fixed December 22 for pronouncing the quantum of punishment. The accused had four cases registered against him for offences, including theft, and thus the court found him habitual offender not entitled to any mercy. The court held that total penalty imposed was to be paid as compensation to the survivor.