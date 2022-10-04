Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Man held for ‘physically abusing’ 8-year-old girl in Lucknow’s Ashiana

Man held for ‘physically abusing’ 8-year-old girl in Lucknow’s Ashiana

Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:15 AM IST

The girl had gone to watch television at the accused’s home. When she did not return for a long time, her mother went to fetch her and there she saw the man committing the illegal act

The accused was arrested from his house. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A quinquagenarian man was arrested from his house for allegedly physically abusing an eight-year-old girl in Bijli Pasi Quila locality under Ashiana police station in Lucknow on Monday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Uma Shankar, 55. The arrest was made on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother. Further probe into the incident will be carried out after the medical examination of the girl, said DCP (East) Prachi Singh.

The girl had gone to watch television at the accused’s home. When she did not return for a long time, her mother went to fetch her and there she saw the man committing the illegal act, the police said.

Tuesday, October 04, 2022
