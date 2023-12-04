Man, his nephew killed in road mishap in Lucknow

A man and his nephew were killed while another person suffered injuries after a speeding tanker hit them when they were standing on the roadside on Mohan Road in Kakori area of Lucknow on Sunday night, police said. The accident occurred when the victims, residents of Nevalganj, Unnao, were returning home after attending a pre-wedding ceremony of a relative. (For Representation)

“Police on Monday registered an FIR under IPC sections 279 (negligent driving), 337 (endangering human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt), 304A (cause death by negligence), 427 (mischief) at Karkare police station on the complaint of the victims’ kin,” said station house officer (SHO), Kakori police station, Praveen Kumar Singh.

As per the police, Rakesh and his nephew Sajeevan Lal died during the treatment at KGMU trauma centre, while Rakesh’s other nephew Ram Sajivan was undergoing treatment.

“The driver fled after hitting them. However, the vehicle has been seized,” the SHO added by saying that the efforts were on to nab the driver.

