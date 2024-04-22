Man pushed off 1st floor of Bareilly hotel, critical

A man was hospitalised in a critical state after he was allegedly pushed off the first floor of a five-star hotel by a businessman in Bareilly in the wee hours of Sunday, police said. Sarthak Agarwal undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bareilly

The incident reportedly took place after an argument broke out between the victim, Sarthak Agarwal (27), and the son of Satish Arora, who’s the key accused.

Meanwhile, police have booked Satish and his son Ridhim, who run a textile business, under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (intentional insult) after getting a complaint from Sarthak’s father Sanjay.

Izzatnagar station house officer Shree Jai Shankar Singh said the accused father and son were at large.

Sarthak was at the hotel in the city’s Izzatnagar area to attend an engagement ceremony, the police said citing Sanjay, a businessman who deals in chemical supply.

Ridhim and his father Satish, residents of Janakpuri, were also present at the function, they added.

Footage from CCTV cameras on the hotel premises show two groups engaging in a heated argument when Satish enters the scene.

Sarthak can be seen touching Satish’s feet after which the latter grabs him by his collar, slaps him and pushes him off the building. The father and son also thrash Nandikar Saxena, Sarthak’s friend, who was also on the scene. Both the father and son were said to be in a drunken state at the time of the incident. The complainant said the father and son did not stop there as they continued beating his unconscious son and even pointed a gun at him. “Neither my son nor I have any idea who Satish and Ridhim Arora are,” he added.

While clarifying why his son touched the accused’s feet, he said, “My son wanted to end the fight with Ridhim, and when he saw the latter’s father approaching, he touched his feet.”

The complainant said his son was critical and undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

“The entire episode was captured by CCTV cameras installed on the hotel premises. In the video clip, the accused are seen beating Sarthak who can be seen apologising. Despite this, the accused dragged him and threw him down,” the SHO was quoted as saying by PTI. (With PTI inputs)