Man trains strays to kill jungle cats in Balrampur, booked

A man in Balrampur district, who trained stray dogs to hunt and kill protected animals, has fallen foul of the forest and police authorities. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incidents came to light after the man shared videos of the dogs in action on his social media handle, with commentary on the killing moves of the dogs.

An FIR was lodged under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and Cruelty To Animal Act, 1960, in Balrampur, against Mohd Hussain, for killing jungle cats – a protected wild animal – with the help of trained dogs.

The FIR was lodged on February 18 lodged at Panchpedwa police station in Balrampur district by Mayankar Singh, a forest staff, after conducting a probe into the videos shared with the police. Upon primary investigation in the complaint lodged under the Wildlife Protection Act the police also imposed Animal Cruelty Act. Further probe is on.

“Video evidence was provided by Mohit Trivedi of PETA India, naming Mohd Hussain who motivated his dogs to kill animals under schedule-I,” the FIR read.

“We received a complaint and when we checked the video on the social media handle, the charges were found correct. We have evidence of the killing of two jungle cats and one domestic cat. The videos are gruesome and it is clear the dogs were first trained to kill the animal protected under Wildlife Protection Act, hence FIR was lodged against one accused Mohd Hussain,” said Gaurav Garg, divisional forest officer (DFO) Balrampur.

In two videos an attack upon jungle cats is shown while in another attack someone in the background is directing dogs to kill the victim animal. Specific instructions are issued verbally to dogs to attack the victim animal.

“Cops will find out whether the incidents of killing are limited to the video evidence or there have been more killings that we are not aware of. This will be part of the police investigation,” said Garg.

Asked if the accused was aware of the rules under the Wildlife Protection Act the DFO pointed that, “With the kind of display in video it might appear the accused wasn’t aware of the Wildlife Protection Act but this cannot be an excuse to kill any animal.”