Man tries to steal jewellery, runs off with phone instead

After failing to steal jewellery from a jewellery store, an old customer fled after stealing a phone, police said. The incident took place at Chowk's Sarafa Market.

The owner of the store, Vinod Maheshwari, who’s also the chairman of Lucknow Mahanagar Sarafa Association, told police that his 70-year-old father-in-law Raj Kumar Maheshwari was at the shop with two staffers when the incident took place.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which happened on Saturday evening, was doing rounds on social media.

“The matter is in the knowledge of police, and an investigation is underway,” said police, who were yet to register an FIR in the case.

Maheshwari, in his complaint, said the man, who had previously bought from the store, first tried stealing jewellery. When he couldn’t, he ran away with a mobile.