A man who stole cash worth ₹1 lakh from the house of a former MLA a few days ago and was absconding was himself looted by the members of an “auto-rickshaw gang” the same day in Agra, police said. Man who stole from ex-MLA looted by ‘auto-rickshaw’ gang

Identified as Raman Kumar from the Belanganj area in the old city area of Agra, he approached police to lodge a complaint of him being looted but was, instead, identified as the accused in the theft at the house of Congress leader and former MLA Azad Kumar Kardam. Kumar and four members of the auto-rickshaw gang members have been jailed, and ₹40,000 cash was recovered from them.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Suraj Rai said Kumar was employed at Kardam’s house in New Raja Mandi Colony under the Loha Mandi police station limits of the city.

“Raman Kumar allegedly stole ₹1 lakh cash from an almirah in the house of the former MLA on January 13 and moved out of the house with the stolen cash the next day. He hired an auto-rickshaw in Rambagh area but fell in the trap of members of an auto rickshaw gang, who took away ₹75,000 from Kumar,” said Devendra Kumar Dubey, the in-charge of Itimad-ud-Daula police station of Agra.

“Kumar lodged a complaint at Itimad-ud-Daula police station and a case was registered against the incident on January 14. An investigation was taken up,” said Dubey.

The former MLA, however, had not initially lodged a complaint of the theft but was reportedly aware that Kumar, who started working at his house only on December 24, had stolen the cash.

It was only after he read media reports of Raman Kumar being looted that he contacted SHO Devendra Kumar Dubey and informed him about the theft at his house.

“Three members of the auto-rickshaw gang were arrested on Wednesday and cash of ₹20,000 was recovered from them. The complainant, Raman, was initially not told that he had been identified as a thief, but was only informed about the recovery of cash and asked to come to the Itimad-ud-daula police station. He was arrested when he arrived,” stated the SHO.

“One more gang member was arrested on Thursday. All five were presented in a court and sent to jail on Friday,” the SHO added.

Kumar allegedly bought a new phone and expensive liquor from the money he stole. The remaining amount was looted by the gang. In all, ₹40,000 cash was recovered, police added.