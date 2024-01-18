Marginalised cattle rearers to receive subsidies for artificial insemination

The board of directors of the Livestock Council under the State Council of Agricultural Research has decided to implement changes in the Livestock Insurance Scheme during a meeting held earlier this week. The objective is to subsidise resources for artificial insemination for cattle rearers belonging to scheduled castes and tribes. For Representation Only (REUTERS File Photo)

In celebration of the silver jubilee of the State Livestock Development Council, senior officials inaugurated the Project Monitoring Cell under the National Digital Livestock Mission of the government of India. Discussions included a comprehensive review of artificial inseminations conducted by cattle rearers and the production of frozen semen in the state. Additionally, a ‘Sire Directory,’ a compilation of the state’s semen stations for artificial insemination of cattle, was released on this occasion.

Under the Livestock Insurance Scheme, the board of directors has agreed to augment the subsidy on the premium amount payable by cattle farmers. This involves an increase to Rs. 150.00 per unit from General/OBC (Other Backward Classes)/APL (Above Poverty Line) and Rs. 50.00 per unit from SC/ST cattle rearers. To facilitate this change, the Nand Baba Milk Mission, a state government initiative aimed at ensuring fair pricing for milk producers, has been directed to submit a well-thought-out proposal.

Furthermore, in response to the demand for semen samples from outside the state, the board of directors is actively developing a plan regarding the importation rates.

Acknowledging the plan for the strengthening, expansion, and modernisation of cattle rearing and milk production, the board directed district-level officials to incorporate these objectives. During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the timely payment of incentive amounts into the accounts of animal rearers every two months. Additionally, there was a call for widespread publicity of artificial insemination by classified semen through audio-visual aids.